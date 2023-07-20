The gripping Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match heads into its fifth and final day with an exciting finish on the cards. Pakistan needs 83 runs to win the match while Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be on the lookout for seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. Play on Day 5 is set to start at the Galle International Stadium at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the series and the live telecast of this match in India would be available on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels. Fans can also watch online live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistan Batsman to Score A Double Century in Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

PAK vs SL 1st Test

.@ImamUlHaq12 and @babarazam258 will resume the chase on Day 5 with Pakistan requiring 83 more runs for victory 🏏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/M4LO4FdXO0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2023

