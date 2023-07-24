Abrar Ahmed took a four-wicket haul as Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 166 runs on the first day of the 2nd Test in Colombo. The Babar Azam-led side kept chipping away at the wickets as the Sri Lankan innings never really gathered any sort of momentum whatsoever. Barring Abrar (4/69), Naseem Shah also starred with three wickets as Sri Lanka managed a low score on Day 1 of this match. Pakistan had earlier beaten Sri Lanka in the first Test. 'Time to Grow Up' Shoaib Akhtar Unhappy With ICC World Cup 2023 Promo Not Having 'Pakistan and Babar Azam's Significant Presence'.

PAK vs SL 2nd Test Innings Update

Abrar Ahmed runs through the lower order as Sri Lanka are bundled out for 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ at tea 👏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Car2s0AEul — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023

