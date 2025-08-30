Pakistan take on UAE (United Arab Emirates) in the second match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The PAK vs UAE match is being played at the Sharjah cricket Stadium in Sharjah and it started at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India won't have any live telecast as viewing option as there is no official broadcast partner of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 in India. But fans do have an online viewing option in the form of FanCode app and website, where they can watch Pakistan vs UAE live streaming but after purchasing a match pass. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of UAE vs PAK vs AFG With Net Run Rate.

PAK vs UAE Details

The scene is set for another thriller at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium! Go well 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/dhNPQWDIlZ — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) August 30, 2025

