After a gut-wrenching defeat against India Women, Pakistan Women returned to winning ways by defeating Ireland Women in the previous game. As the Group B is still open, they face West Indies Women in the next match. The PAK-W vs WI-W match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl and set to start from 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will live telecast the PAK-W vs WI-W match on Star Sports Network channels. Fans can access the live streaming of the match with a subscription on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

