Pakistan and Nepal will expectedly aim at winning starts when these two sides clash against each other in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on December 8. The PAK U-19 vs NEP U-19 match will be played at ICC Academy Oval-2 and it will start at 9:30 am local time which is 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the PAK U-19 vs NEP U-19 live telecast won't be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch PAK U-19 vs NEP U-19 live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel for free. ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India Open Campaign Against Afghanistan, To Face Pakistan on December 10.

