Pakistan would be taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is slated to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app. In Pakistan, fans will be able to watch live telecast of this match on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 Semi-Final 1 is here & we CANNOT keep calm! 🤩

Are you ready for #NZvPAK? pic.twitter.com/ehXhqyXwWK

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 9, 2022

