Pakistan and West Indies will face each other in a four-match T20I series. The first match will be played on July 28, 2021 (Wednesday), and has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST. Get full live streaming details here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)