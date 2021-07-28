Pakistan and West Indies are fresh of series against England and Australia respectively and will face each other in four-match T20I series. The PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 28, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs WI, 1st T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Hopefully Good Results Will Come for Pakistan in West Indies Series: Babar Azam.

West Indies were sensational in their recently concluded T20I series against Australia at home, winning it 4-1 and will once again start as the favourites against Babar Azam’s men. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be disappointed by their performances in the T20I series against England losing it 2-1 and will hope to get back to winning ways.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I of the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 28, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Where To Watch for West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV?

There are no official broadcasters in India for the West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series hence fans won’t be able to catch the live action of the 1 st T20I match ion TV. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can catch the action PAK vs WI, 1st T20I 2021 on their TV sets as Ten Sports and PTV Sports will telecast the game live.

How To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series on online platforms as FanCode will provide live streaming of PAK vs WI, 1st T20I 2021 on its app and website for a nominal fee. Meanwhile, Pakistan fans can catch the live action on the official streaming platform of Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

