The Pakistan vs West Indies 4th T20I takes place at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana on August 03, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time. In India, no live telecast of PAK vs WI will be available. However, fans can catch live streaming online of PAK vs WI on FanCode. In Pakistan, PTV and Ten Sports will provide live telecast of the match. For detailed live streaming details click here.

