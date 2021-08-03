The four-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies hasn't seen much action. The series was originally a five-game one and was reduced to four after COVID-19 cases in bio-bubble. The series opener was then washed out, Pakistan won the second T20I and third game was again abandoned due to rain. It now brings us to the fourth and final T20I. Meanwhile, if you are searching for PAK vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming online and live TV telecast then scroll down. 'Disappointed Pakistan Fan Meme' Guy Sarim Akhtar Gets Featured in Hong Kong Museum of Memes.

The series is currently in favour of Pakistan at 1-0. And the Green Shirts will be looking to seal it here in this fixture. For West Indies the equation is simple, they need to win to draw level otherwise they lose the series.

Pakistan vs West Indies, 4th T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 4th T20I of the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana on August 03, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Where To Watch for Pakistan vs West Indies, 4th T20I 2021 Match on TV?

There are no official broadcasters in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series hence fans won’t be able to catch the live-action of the 4th T20I match on TV. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can catch the action PAK vs WI, 4th T20I 2021 on their TV sets as Ten Sports and PTV Sports will telecast the game live.

How To Watch Pakistan vs West Indies, 4th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series on online platforms as FanCode will provide live streaming of PAK vs WI, 4th T20I 2021 on its app and website for a nominal fee. Meanwhile, Pakistan fans can catch the live action on the official streaming platform of Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

