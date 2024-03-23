Punjab Kings will be crossing swords with Delhi Capitals in their first match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The game will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh and starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The PBKS vs DC live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match. PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024.

