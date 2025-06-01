Punjab Kings are up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is being held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav 15 Runs Away From Surpassing AB De Villiers’ Record.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live

Let the stats do the talking! #ShreyasIyer and #HardikPandya led their sides with absolute class and composure over the years, and it's safe to say the results are showing! Both skippers have lifted the trophy with their former franchises. Which one will do it for their… pic.twitter.com/4Gcta0fPiS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 1, 2025

