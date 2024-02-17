A number of stars will be descending at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 opening ceremony, which is set to get underway on February 17. The PSL 2024 opening ceremony will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) before the opening showdown between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig, Leo Twins, Aima Baig and Noori are among those who will look to enthrall the audience with their performances. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of the PSL 2024 opening ceremony due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. FanCode, the streaming partner for PSL 2024 in India is likely to provide live streaming of the opening ceremony. Also, fans can check PSL's official YouTube channel for watching live streaming of the ceremony. PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

PSL 2024 Live Ceremony

Get ready to kick off HBL PSL 9 with a bang! 🎉 Join us for the electrifying grand opening ceremony featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Noori, Arif Lohar, Leo Twins, and Natasha Baig! 🎶✨ 🎆 With fireworks lighting up the sky and a mesmerizing laser show, it's an event you won't… pic.twitter.com/B397RWNbEK — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)