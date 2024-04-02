The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The franchise suffered a loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. The match is all set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 07:30 PM IST. Cricket fans can use the Star Sports Network as the viewing option to watch the live broadcast of the match. It will also be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. IPL 2024: LSG’s Bengaluru Boys Excited To Take On RCB in Homecoming Game

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming and Viewing Option

3️⃣ incredible memories 🆚 LSG in the past! ⏪🔥 Who do you think will step up tonight, 12th Man Army? 👀#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/RNQ2lQZn6L — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2024

