Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The RCB-W vs GG-W clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live telecast viewing option on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming viewing option. Fans in India can watch the RCB-W vs GG-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women's T20 Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)