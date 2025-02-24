Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on UP Warriorz in the ninth Women's Premier League 2025 edition match. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday. The ninth match of the Women's Premier League will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channels. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2025 tournament. Fans in India can watch the RCB-W vs UPW-W live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for free. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)