Coming out of a dramatic defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Delhi Capitals in the next match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important game between RCB and DC will be telecasted live with commentary in various languages in the Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the RCB vs DC match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

