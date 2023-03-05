Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of WPL 2023. The game will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The match between RCB-W and DC-W will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the free live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Seeing Her Parents on TV During WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)