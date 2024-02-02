The South Africa U19 team registered will be looking to bank on their latest result in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament as they defeated Zimbabwe convincingly by nine wickets. Sri Lankans on the other hand lost their last game in the tournament and would be looking to bounce back to stay give them a chance to progress. The exciting game starts at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Indian fans can watch South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup 2024 match on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 World Cup 2024 is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Sachin Tendulkar Meets His Die-Hard Fan Wearing ‘I Miss You Tendulkar’ Jersey on the Road, Shares Heartwarming Video of Their Interaction.

South Africa U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Six Game in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Three #U19WorldCup semi-final places could be decided today 👀 Find out the equation for your team as we enter the final stages of the Super Six phase 📲 https://t.co/YQZfnCVVLU pic.twitter.com/IPtfYxrz18 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)