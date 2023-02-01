After taking a 2-0 lead, South Africa will face England in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on February 1, 2023. The game will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the SA vs ENG ODI series. The 3rd ODI between South Africa and England will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select HD 2. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. However, they will have to take a subscription to access it. Sam Curran Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During SA vs ENG 2nd ODI in Bloemfontein.

SA vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

