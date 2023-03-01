South Africa are currently in a dominating position at the 1st Test against West Indies at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Aiden Markram scored a superb century 115(164) as the Proteas put up 314-8 on day 1. Alzarri Joseph picked up 3 wickets and was the pick of the bowlers. The match will resume at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcasters of this series and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports First. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website with a match pass. Sachin Tendulkar and Wife Anjali Meet Bill Gates, Master Blaster Says ‘Sharing Ideas Is A Powerful Way To Solve the World’s Challenges’.

South Africa vs West Indies Live on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)