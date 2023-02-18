After defeat in their first game, South Africa Women came back strongly against New Zealand Women with a win and now they face Australia Women in a crucial match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group A. The match is set to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)