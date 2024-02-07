Thailand beats Maldives by eight wickets to play Indonesia in fifth place playoff match in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024. Indonesia are all set to clash with Thailand in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Wednesday, February 7. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok and it starts at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Indonesia vs Thailand live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Indonesia vs Thailand live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. India Enter the Final of ICC U-19 World Cup For Fifth Consecutive Time By Beating South Africa By Two Wickets, Elated Fans React.

Indonesia vs Thailand ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Experience the thrilling showdown as Indonesia takes on Thailand for the 5th/6th place and Bhutan faces off against Maldives for the 7th/8th place. Watch Indonesia vs Thailand at: https://t.co/egP0jorHrU Watch Bhutan vs Maldives at: https://t.co/RNW6MDwdpM#ACCMensChallengerCup pic.twitter.com/d7JIveNb3a — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 6, 2024

