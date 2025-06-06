The Scotland national cricket team are hosting the Netherlands national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match number 76. The SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, Scotland, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, June 6. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the SCO vs NED ODI match live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. But fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch Scotland vs Netherlands match live streaming viewing options, which will need a match pass worth 19 INR. SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2

Looking to bounce back against the Netherlands 💪 🎟️ Tickets will be available to purchase on the gate from 10am!#FollowScotland pic.twitter.com/3obO3I155A — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 5, 2025

