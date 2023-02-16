Sri Lanka are currently facing defending champions Australia in the group stage match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game started at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Having won the toss, Australia are currently bowling. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women on Disney+ Hotstar

