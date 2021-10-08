Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 08, 2021 (Friday). The game will be telecasted on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Hello & welcome from Abu Dhabi for Match 5⃣5⃣ of the #VIVOIPL 👋 👋 It's Kane Williamson's @SunRisers who take on the @ImRo45-led @mipaltan in what promises to be a cracking contest. 👏 👏 #SRHvMI Which team are you rooting for tonight❓ 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WTbFpnfvB6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)