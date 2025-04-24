A controversy sparked, when Ishan Kishan walked-off despite not nicking the ball and not being adjudged dismissed by the umpire during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match. Fans were surprised and they asked questions on the incident on social media. A viral video surfaced on social media where a clip of the broadcasting channel showed, after Ishan missed the ball, he was not sure if the ball brushed his bat. He was sheepishly checking if a run was available and at the same time, looking at the umpire. It is when the umpire signaled wide and thought he was walking off and changed it to out. No Mumbai Indians have appealed till then and Deepak Chahar spotted the umpire raising his finger and made the appeal. That is when the umpire raised his finger fully and Kishan walked off. Ishan Kishan Walks-Off On His Own During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match Without Taking DRS, UltraEdge Later Shows No Edge (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan Didn't Walk-Off? Here's What Made Umpire Adjudge Him Out

Ishan Kishan only took two steps away because he thought it was an edge (due to low confidence). The umpire called it a wide, and Abhishek informed him, so he tried to return to his position...but at the same time, the umpire gave him out without any appeal? Clear Umpire fault+ pic.twitter.com/fPKJWWt2uh — Ishan's🤫🧘🧡 (@IshanWK32) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)