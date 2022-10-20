Sri Lanka would face the Netherlands in their final Group A match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 20. The match would be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong and is set to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live telecast of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands:

Now or never for Sri Lanka and Netherlands! ⬆️ Super 12 spot on the line ❌ Loss would likely knock Sri Lanka out 🤞 Defeat would leave Dutch needing a big UAE favour More on #NEDvSL - the biggest #T20WorldCup match so far 👇https://t.co/NzFSr1qHEQ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)