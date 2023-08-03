Northern Superchargers take the stage alongside Birmingham Phoenix in the 4th match of Men's Hundred 2023 on Thursday, August 3 at Headingley, Leeds. The match is slated to get underway at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are studded with top-quality players and fans are likely to witness some breathtaking action. Given Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the marquee tournament in India, fans can watch the upcoming match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Also, cricket fanatics in the country can watch the game clash on the Sony Liv app and website. Moroever, they can live stream the Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash also on the FanCode app and website. Shaheen Shah Afridi Takes Two Wickets in his First Two Balls During Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Men's Hundred 2023 Clash (Watch Video)

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Live

Another double header in #Thehundred tonight! 🔥 Northern Superchargers 🆚 Birmingham Phoenix 🏏 Witness both men's and women's teams lock horns ⚔️ in a day of non-stop cricket action! Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/3ZfiyPD2ev — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 3, 2023

