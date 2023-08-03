Northern Superchargers Women will clash with Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 4th match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Thursday, August 3 at Headingley, Leeds. It will be the tournament opener for both sides and they would be eager to kick-start their campaign with a win. The match is slated to get underway at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the marquee tournament in India and thus, fans can enjoy the upcoming match on the Sony Sports Network channels. Moreover, fans can watch the Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women clash on the Sony Liv app and also on the FanCode app and website. Smriti Mandhana Shines As Southern Brave Beat Harmanpreet Kaur's Trent Rockets by 27 Runs in the Women’s Hundred 2023 Opener

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Live

Another double header in #Thehundred tonight! 🔥 Northern Superchargers 🆚 Birmingham Phoenix 🏏 Witness both men's and women's teams lock horns ⚔️ in a day of non-stop cricket action! Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/3ZfiyPD2ev — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 3, 2023

