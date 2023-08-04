Southern Brave Women will square off against Welsh Fire Women in the 5th match of Women's Hundred 2023 on Friday, August 4 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Given Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India, fans can enjoy the live telecast of the upcoming match on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Moreover, cricket fanatics in the country can watch the live streaming of the Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women clash on the Sony Liv app and also on the FanCode app and website. Smriti Mandhana Shines As Southern Brave Beat Harmanpreet Kaur's Trent Rockets by 27 Runs in the Women’s Hundred 2023 Opener

🔥 Explosive Double Header Action! 🔥 Double Delight on the Cards! As Welsh 🔥🆚 Southern Brave - men and women's teams collide in an encounter today! Who will shine on the pitch today? Catch the action live only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #Cricket #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/UvCYL13tJ8 — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 4, 2023

