Birmingham Phoenix Men's side are locking horns with Oval Invincibles Men's side in The Hundred 2025 on Tuesday, August 12. The Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Men's 100-ball cricket match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of England's The Hundred 2025 in India. So, for live telecast viewing options of the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Men's 100-ball cricket match, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel. Sony LIV will be providing the live streaming viewing options of the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles 100-ball cricket match in India. FanCode will also be live-streaming The Hundred 2025 women's matches on their app and website. ‘Ye Kis Line Mein Aagye’ Fans Find The Hundred 2025 Umpire David Millns Resembling Indian PM Narendra Modi in Viral Pic.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

