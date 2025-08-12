Birmingham Phoenix Women are playing against Oval Invincibles Women in The Hundred 2025 Women's Tournament 2025 on Tuesday, August 12. The Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Women 100-ball cricket match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 women's match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of England's The Hundred 2025 in India. So, for live telecast viewing options of the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Women 100-ball cricket match, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel. Sony LIV will be providing the live streaming viewing options of the Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Women 100-ball cricket match in India. FanCode will also be live-streaming The Hundred 2025 women's matches on their app and website. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First-Ever Cricketer, Male or Female, To Score 1000 Runs in The Hundred; Achieves Feat During Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

