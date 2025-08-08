Birmingham Phoenix Women will face Trent Rockets Women in the fourth match of the ongoing The Hundred Women's Competition 2025 on Friday, August 8. The Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women 100-ball cricket match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of England's The Hundred 2025 in India. So, for live telecast viewing options of the Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women match, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. Sony LIV will be providing the live streaming viewing options of the Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women match in India. FanCode will also be live-streaming The Hundred 2025 women's matches. The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

The Hundred 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

