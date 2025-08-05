London Spirit are gearing up to clash with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025 Men's Competition campaign opener. The London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Hundred 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the iconic 'home of cricket' Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Tuesday, August 5. The LS vs OI The Hundred 2025 match is organized to begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of England's The Hundred 2025 in India. So, for live telecast viewing options of the London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Men's match, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. Sony LIV will be providing the live streaming viewing options of the London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles match in India. FanCode will also be live streaming The Hundred 2025 men's matches. Which Team Does Kavya Maran Own in The Hundred 2025? Check Details Ahead of Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Tournament in England.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)