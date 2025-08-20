London Spirit Women are facing against Northern Superchargers Women in The Hundred 2025 women's match on Wednesday, August 20. The London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women match is set to be played at the iconic Lord's in London, and it begins at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 are the channels offering live telecast viewing options for the London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 women's match in India, with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans also have not one but two online viewing options as SonyLIV and FanCode will be the platforms for watching London Spirit Women vs Northern Superchargers Women The Hundred 2025 live streaming in India. For SonyLIV, fans will need a subscription, while for FanCode, either a match or a tour pass is required. The Hundred.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)