London Spirit secured a comfortable victory over Welsh Fire in the Hundred 2025 on August 14, 2025. Spirit batted first and put on a considerable total on the board after some quality batting from Jamie Smith and Kane Williamson. Chasing it, Joe Root and Tom Banton gave Welsh Fire a good start, but they fell apart after Banton got dismissed. Amid this, 38-year-old fast bowler Richard Gleeson, who was playing for London Spirit, bowled the fastest ball of the season so far. He clocked 94.1 MPH which was 151 KPH. Despite being a veteran, he was able to achieve a top speed and fans were shocked to see his performance. Tom Alsop Leaves Field With Bloodied Nose After a Jamie Overton Delivery Hits His Helmet During London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

38-Year-Old Richard Gleeson Bowls the Fastest Ball of the Hundred 2025 Season

🔥 94.1 mph 🔥 Richard Gleeson bowled the quickest ball of #TheHundred 2025 against Trent Rockets 💨 pic.twitter.com/RGrcFoPqcG — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)