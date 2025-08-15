The Northern Superchargers would be up against Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2025 women's competition on Friday, August 15. The Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match is set to be played at Headingley, in Leeds and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of The Hundred 2025 in India and fans can watch the Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. However, in both cases, purchasing subscriptions/match or tour passes is necessary to watch The Hundred live streaming. Tom Alsop Leaves Field With Bloodied Nose After a Jamie Overton Delivery Hits His Helmet During London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

