Second-placed Northern Superchargers Women are facing fourth-ranked Manchester Originals Women in the next match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 women's competition. Both sides are still in contention for the play-offs. The Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals match of the Women's Hundred 2025 will be held at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, August 26. The Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals women's The Hundred cricket match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals women's The Hundred 2025 match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites. However, in both cases, purchasing subscriptions/match or tour passes is necessary. 43-Year-Old James Anderson Becomes Oldest Debutant in Franchise Cricket, Former England Star Achieves Feat After Being Named In Manchester Originals Playing XI in the Hundred 2025.

The Hundred 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

