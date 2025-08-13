The Northern Superchargers will go up against the Southern Brave in The Hundred 2025 women's competition on Wednesday, August 13. The Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women match is set to be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton and it starts at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of The Hundred 2025 and fans can watch the Northern Superchargers Women vs Southern Brave Women live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. The Hundred 2025 live streaming is also available on the FanCode app and website. Rashid Khan Plays Outrageous Shot To Hit Tim Southee for Six During Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Online

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

