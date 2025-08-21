The 23rd match of The Hundred 2025 men's tournament will be contested between Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets. The Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets 100-ball cricket match will be held at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, August 21. The Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, The Hundred 2025 has Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and as a result, fans can watch the Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Some fans might be on the lookout for not one but two online viewing options, and they can watch the Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit live streaming online on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. For SonyLIV, fans would need a subscription to watch The Hundred live streaming on FanCode, a match or a tour pass is needed. Adam Hose Ankle Injury Video: English Cricketer Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury While Fielding During Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets the Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

