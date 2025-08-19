Coming out of a solid victory, Manchester Originals are going to clash with the Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2025 men's competition on Tuesday, August 19. Trent Bridge, Nottingham will host the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match and it has a start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, The Hundred 2025 has Sony Sports Network as its official broadcast partner and as a result, fans can watch the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. There are fans who might on the lookout for not one but two online viewing options and they can watch the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals live streaming online on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. For SonyLIV, fans would need a subscription to watch The Hundred live streaming on FanCode, a match or a tour pass is needed. Sonny Baker Scalps Hat-Trick! Manchester Originals Pacer Dismisses Dawid Malan, Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy in Consecutive Deliveries to Achieve Feat During the Hundred 2025.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

