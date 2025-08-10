Trent Rockets will take on the Northern Superchargers in the eighth match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 Men's tournament. The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers 100-ball cricket match will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, August 10. The Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers The Hundred 2025 match will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of England's The Hundred 2025 in India. So, for live telecast viewing options of the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers 100-ball cricket match, fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. However, due to other commitments, the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers will not be live-streamed on Sony Sports Network channels. Sony LIV will be providing the live streaming viewing options of the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers 100-ball cricket match in India. FanCode will also be live-streaming The Hundred 2025 Men's matches. The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)