Welsh Fire will lock horns against the Trent Rockets in the 27th match of The Hundred 2025 men's tournament. The Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets 100-ball cricket contest will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday, August 24. The Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner for The Hundred 2025 in India, fans can watch the Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets 100-ball cricket contest live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. There are also online viewing options as fans can watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms, but after purchasing a subscription/tour or match pass, respectively.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

