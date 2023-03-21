UP Warriorz will go up against Delhi Capitals in what would be the final group stage match in WPL 2023, on Tuesday, March 21. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who want to watch live telecast of this match can do so on the Sports18/HD channels. JioCinema app and website is the destination for fans who want to watch live streaming of this contest. UPW-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 20.

UPW-W vs DC-W Live

