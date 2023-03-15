In search of their first victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, March 15. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD channels will provide fans with live telecast of this contest, while those interested in watching live streaming can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all five of their contests and badly need a win to keep their slim hopes alive of making it to the playoffs. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)