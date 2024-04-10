USA will be taking on Canada in the second T20I match of the five-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas, United States. USA won the first match of the series by six wickets and would look forward to repeating the same performance in the second match. The match starts from 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 10, 2024. Unfortunately, the match cannot be viewed in India due to the absence of a broadcasting partner. However, it will be streamed on USA Cricket's YouTube channel. Former New Zealand All-rounder Corey Anderson Will Represent USA Cricket T20 Team in Upcoming Series Against Canada

USA vs Canada Live

Match recap of Canada vs USA T20i Bilateral Series is now available on the Cricket Canada official website! Read full report here 👇https://t.co/GECSGG3tAM#cricketcanada pic.twitter.com/wJnbCI48jj — Cricket Canada (@canadiancricket) April 9, 2024

