West Indies Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 21 (Wednesday). Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun will host the match which has a start time of 7:30 PM IST. Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels will provide the live telecast of the match on TV. Voot and JioTV apps will be streaming the match live in India.

West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)