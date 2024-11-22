The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Test of the two-match series, starting on Friday. The WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Kraigg Braithwaite and Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the West Indies and Bangladesh, respectively, in the first Test. Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 due to the absence of official broadcast partner. As a result, the Indian audience will not be able to see WI vs BAN 1st Test on television. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website but would need to purchase a match pass for the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024. West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch WI vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

Bangladesh Wins Toss and Decided to Bowl First

Toss Result🪙: Bangladesh win the toss and will bowl first I the 1st Test against Bangladesh.🏏#WIvBAN | #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/qNKTgLkomZ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)