West Indies National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Hosts West Indies take on Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. Following the Test series, the two sides will face-off in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is. Both Bangladesh and West Indies are placed at the bottom of the WTC points table on eighth and ninth spot respectively and are very much out of contention for a place in the final next year. Meanwhile for WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Bangladesh Match in Antigua.

The visitors will be without their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is out due to groin strain. Bangladesh will be without Mushfiqur Rahim after having suffered a finger injury. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan will lead the visitors. After a historic series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh lost consecutive Test series against India and South Africa. West Indies, on the other hand, come into the series with a 1-0 defeat against South Africa in August.

When is WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the first of the two-match Test series on Friday, November 22. The WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 is set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Saint George, Antigua and Barbuda and it starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. As a result, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs BAN live telecast on any TV channel in India. For the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 online viewing option, read below. Amid Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Deadlock ICC Delegation to Visit Pakistan, Discussion Also Expected Between ICC and BCCI: Report .

How to Watch WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the WI vs BAN Test series 2024. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option, can watch the WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but would need to purchase a match pass for the same.

